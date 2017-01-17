Oversized icicle falls through woman’s ceiling

It’s not unusual to be weary and leery of oversized icicles when you’re outside, but what happens when they are inside of your home?

For Carol Schell, it was a normal evening of watching TV and doing laundry, until she heard a big crash. After looking around and finding nothing, Schell brushed it off and started putting away her laundry, but it was in her closet, she would discover the source of the mystery sound.

“I kinda go in and something drips on me and I’m like ‘ew’ and I look up and here’s this icicle hanging out of the closet,” said Schell.

Where did this over-sized icicle come from? Schell learned her furnace exhaust pipe had come loose after having her roof repaired in the summer. The pipe was spraying steam, freezing just as fast as it was dripping from the trusses.

Schell said, “The big piece, when they brought that down, we were blown away. I mean I just…that scared me, because had that come through that would have been huge.”

Schell said after this mishap, she recommends everyone get in the attic and check things out every once in a while, because you never know when it could happen to you. “Who ever thought it’d be lucky to have an ice cube fall through your ceiling, but I guess it’s lucky in the fact the other option could be I could sit here in the summer time and have a whole house full of mold.”

Local roofers encourage you to check your attics too. While this scenario is not very common, the precaution could protect you and your home.