No students injured after Campbell County school bus crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – No students were hurt after a Campbell County bus crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to Campbell County Assistant Superintendent Dr. Robert Arnold.

Arnold said bus number 66 was involved in the crash on Bethany Road in Rustburg.

While no students were injured, the bus was damaged and a spare bus had to be called to take the children home.

Another car was involved in the crash; however, Arnold was not aware of the driver’s condition or the extent of damage to the car.

Arnold did say that all parents have been notified about the crash.