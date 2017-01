LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Lynchburg police say they’ve arrested a 19-year-old man who they considered armed and dangerous.

Brendon Webber, of Lynchburg, was arrested for the theft of a rifle, magazines and ammunition from a residence on Cliff Street on our about December 15, 2016 on Tuesday.

Police charged him with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and grand larceny.