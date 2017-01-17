Keepers set for pretrial hearing in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WSLS 10) – It’s been nearly a year since the death of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell and today’s motions hearing will give us a preview of what we can expect when Natalie Keepers goes on trial in late March.

When Nicole was last seen at her home at the Lantern Ridge Apartments in Blacksburg on January 27, Virginia State Police issued an endangered child alert.

Law enforcement, the FBI, and members of the Virginia Tech Cadets looked for her on land and by air for four days.

On January 30, Blacksburg police charged 18-year-old David Eisenhauer in his dorm with the abduction and disappearance of Nicole.

Later that afternoon, police found Nicole’s remains 80 miles away in Surry County, North Carolina.

They were located in a wooded area off of route 89 in Low Gap, just over the Virginia border.

Eisenhauer was then charged with first-degree murder.

On January 31, Blacksburg police made arrested 19-year-old Natalie Keepers and charged her with improper disposal of a dead body and accessory after the fact.

Both Eisenhauer and Keepers are currently being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

This week’s motions hearing is expected to determine what evidence can be presented to a jury, and even where a jury would be selected from and a trial takes place. Keepers’ attorney argues she can’t receive a fair trial in Montgomery County.

Pamela Bell, a professor of law at Liberty University, says she’s not a part of this case, but provided some insight as to why a judge could agree to a change of venue.

“It’s going to be hard to find someone who not only doesn’t know about the case but also hasn’t heard about the alleged statements the defendant has made that maybe wouldn’t come into a court of law. or they’ve already made up their mind,” said Bell.

These are all details that will be discussed and decided on in court over the next several days.