Hollins University Winter Festival of New Works

Hollins University and Mill Mountain Theatre are teaming up once again for the Winter Festival of New Works.

Two plays, “Cold” and “Marvelous Cornelius” will show this month.

COLD
Written by Ben Jolivet. Directed by Todd Ristau.
January 20-21, 27-28, 7:30 pm
January 22 & 29, 2 pm
Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage
Admission: $10 general

Marvelous Cornelius
Adapted by Shane Strawbridge. Based on the children’s book by Phil Bildner.
January 28, 11 am & 2 pm
Mill Mountain Theatre, Trinkle Stage
Admission: $5 children, $8 adults

Online: http://www.hollins.edu/theatre
Box office: (540) 362-6517

