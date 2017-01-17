Hollins University Winter Festival of New Works

Hollins University and Mill Mountain Theatre are teaming up once again for the Winter Festival of New Works.

Two plays, “Cold” and “Marvelous Cornelius” will show this month.

COLD

Written by Ben Jolivet. Directed by Todd Ristau.

January 20-21, 27-28, 7:30 pm

January 22 & 29, 2 pm

Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage

Admission: $10 general

Marvelous Cornelius

Adapted by Shane Strawbridge. Based on the children’s book by Phil Bildner.

January 28, 11 am & 2 pm

Mill Mountain Theatre, Trinkle Stage

Admission: $5 children, $8 adults

Online: http://www.hollins.edu/theatre

Box office: (540) 362-6517