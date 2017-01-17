Health and Wellness Center opens at Averett

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Averett University students now have a place on campus to go to for their health care needs.

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the university’s new student health center.

It is located in what used to be the student fitness center.

Danville Regional Medical Center nurses will work in the center to provide physicals, sick visits, immunizations and routine lab work.

The work was paid for using part of an anonymous donor’s gift to the university.

“As of yesterday, I had students calling me asking me if the nurses were here so that they could be seen,” said Averett Health and Wellness Director and Title IX Coordinator Jill Adams. “So, very excited about that and ready to get started. The clinic side will open up next week.”

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.