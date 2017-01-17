Graham Media Group acquires WSLS 10

Published:

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – We have some very exciting news to pass along today. WSLS 10 is now owned by the Graham Media Group.

Graham CEO Emily Barr made the announcement this morning.

The Graham Media Group operates stations in Houston and San Antonio, Texas, Detroit, Michigan, and Orlando and Jacksonville Florida.

Together, Graham stations reach almost 8 million households.

Today’s acquisition is the first for the company since 1997 and all of us at WSLS 10 are excited to join the Graham Media Group.

