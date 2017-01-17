Gov. McAuliffe will not stop execution of Ricky Gray

RICHMOND (WSLS 10) – Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe issued a statement on Tuesday saying he will not intervene in the execution of Ricky Gray.

“After a thorough review of the petition for clemency submitted by Ricky Gray and the various letters submitted by other parties, I have decided not to intervene in this case. Mr. Gray was convicted in a fair and impartial trial, and a jury sentenced him to death in accordance with Virginia law. Federal and state appellate courts have extensively reviewed his case and denied his requested relief. Unless a court intervenes, the Department of Corrections will carry out the execution in accordance with the order of the sentencing court.”

“It is the Governor’s responsibility to ensure that the laws of the Commonwealth are properly carried out unless circumstances merit a stay or commutation of the sentence. After extensive review and deliberation, I have found no such circumstances. I will continue to pray for all of the individuals and families affected by these tragic and horrible crimes.”

Gray was convicted of killing Bryan and Kathryn Harvey and their young daughters at their Richmond home on New Year’s Day 2006.

