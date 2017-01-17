Two people medivaced after tractor-trailer overturns in Pittsylvania County

UPDATE: Crews on scene say the truck was carrying cleaning supplies that, when mixed with water, can turn into gas and become toxic. No evacuations have been planned.

Crews say it took a while to remove the two people from the truck and get them transported to the hospital.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police say two people were trapped after a tractor-trailer overturned in Pittsylvania County.

It happened at 7:52 a.m. on Tuesday, on Route 29 in Chatham near the Ag Center.

Police say the driver was heading south on Route 29 the truck crashed.

All south lanes are blocked and police say a med-flight helicopter has been requested.

PoliceDetails of the crash are unknown at this time.

