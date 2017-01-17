Chef Ted Polfelt drops by the Daytime Kitchen to make a delicious, and surprising, cookie combination.
Lemon Thyme Olive oil cookies
2 C AP flour
1 C sugar
½ tsp baking soda
1 tsp coarse or fresh ground black pepper
1 T chopped fresh thyme leaves
½ C EVO
3 T milk
1 large lemon, zest and juiced
MOP: Line a full sheet pan with parchment or silicone. Mix the dry ingredients together in one bowl and the wet in another. Add the liquid to the dry and form a smooth dough. Spoon out onto the sheet pan approx. 2 inches apart. Bake 10-15 mins in 350F or until they are browned around the edges. Let cool for a few minutes on the sheet try and then remove to a wire rack to finish cooling.