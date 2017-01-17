Daytime Kitchen:

Natalie-Faunce-smallBrittany Flowers small By and Published:
ted-polfelt

Chef Ted Polfelt drops by the Daytime Kitchen to make a delicious, and surprising, cookie combination.

Lemon Thyme Olive oil cookies
2 C AP flour
1 C sugar
½ tsp baking soda
1 tsp coarse or fresh ground black pepper
1 T chopped fresh thyme leaves
½ C EVO
3 T milk
1 large lemon, zest and juiced
MOP: Line a full sheet pan with parchment or silicone. Mix the dry ingredients together in one bowl and the wet in another. Add the liquid to the dry and form a smooth dough. Spoon out onto the sheet pan approx. 2 inches apart. Bake 10-15 mins in 350F or until they are browned around the edges. Let cool for a few minutes on the sheet try and then remove to a wire rack to finish cooling.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s