Chef Ted Polfelt drops by the Daytime Kitchen to make a delicious, and surprising, cookie combination.

Lemon Thyme Olive oil cookies

2 C AP flour

1 C sugar

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp coarse or fresh ground black pepper

1 T chopped fresh thyme leaves

½ C EVO

3 T milk

1 large lemon, zest and juiced

MOP: Line a full sheet pan with parchment or silicone. Mix the dry ingredients together in one bowl and the wet in another. Add the liquid to the dry and form a smooth dough. Spoon out onto the sheet pan approx. 2 inches apart. Bake 10-15 mins in 350F or until they are browned around the edges. Let cool for a few minutes on the sheet try and then remove to a wire rack to finish cooling.