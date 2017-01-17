Danville police charge 18-year-old after Monday shooting

By Published:
marquan-cornellius-conway

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a shooting on Monday.

Police say the shooting in the 800 block of Washington Street sent a 47-year-old man to the hospital.

On Tuesday, police charged Marquan Cornellius Conway, of Danville, with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of stolen property and discharging a firearm within city limits.

He is being held in the Danville City Jail under a $5,000 bond.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

 

