Danville police charge 18-year-old after Monday shooting

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a shooting on Monday.

Police say the shooting in the 800 block of Washington Street sent a 47-year-old man to the hospital.

On Tuesday, police charged Marquan Cornellius Conway, of Danville, with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of stolen property and discharging a firearm within city limits.

He is being held in the Danville City Jail under a $5,000 bond.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.