Community offering support to Bedford family who lost 4-year-old in house fire

fatal-bedford-house-fire

BEDFORD (WSLS 10) – The community is coming together to show love and support for the family involved in a fatal house fire in Bedford on Tuesday.

Many people who live nearby didn’t want to talk, but one neighbor shared with us how much she enjoyed seeing the Brooks’ kids.

Kathy Chryssikls lives just a couple of houses down from the Brooks, where she used to see the kids walk by to catch the school bus.

She smiled as she explained how they always made sure to give her a hug before heading to the bus stop and how much she enjoyed the kids’ company as they would come over to play on the ramp in front of her home.

“It’s very sad. I cried for a while, but I don’t know. God will take care of them. As best as we can we will do what we can for them,” said Chryssikls.

At this time, the family is asking the community to respect their privacy.

The Bedrock Community Church, which the family attends, invites the public to join them in a prayer gathering for the family on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at Liberty High School. This is will be open to anyone who would like to gather and pray together.

