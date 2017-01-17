Cave Spring Relying on Experience this Season

ROANOKE (WSLS 10 SPORTS) –

Cave Spring returned to the floor this season after making an appearance in the State Quarterfinals last year against Hopewell. Now they’re hoping to build on the foundation that’s been laid, by playing a tougher schedule and sharing the rock.

“By design we want to beef up our schedule. Give our guys a great shot every night so that we feel they’re prepared in game situations”, said coach Jacob Gruse.

The Knights have four losses on the season, three of which being within 5 points. But with a starting lineup that has at least three players averaging double figures it’s clear to see that their effort is something that can’t be questioned.

“We believe in everybody on our team including the bench. We believe in everybody because they push us better and make us better in practice”, said guard “Mookie” Beckner.

While the Knights have a handful of players contributing to their offensive production they make a concerted effort on defense, where they’re allowing an average of just 46 points per game.

Senior Baker Haviland has contributed in more ways than one. He posted 15 points in the Lea Winter Classic along with 5 rebounds and 1 blocked shot.

“Just being a floor general. Talking to all of our guys making sure we’re in stances. Making sure we’re helping over getting our slides right and making sure everybody is accountable”, said Haviland.

One way they reward accountability is by naming a belt winner each week based on a players leadership on or off the court.

Now half way through district play with just one loss, Cave Spring hopes that this year they will be the Knight and shining armor on the court.