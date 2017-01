CHATHAM (WSLS 10) – People living in rural areas of Pittsylvania County will soon have access to faster internet.

At Tuesday night’s board of supervisors meeting, a lease agreement was approved for AcelaNet.

The company, which is based in Nelson County, will place wireless internet equipment on the county’s existing towers.

The county anticipates people in rural areas being able to start using the service in the next six to 18 months.