Bedford County deputies looking for two shoplifting suspects

By Published:
Credit: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Bedford County Sheriff's Office

BEDFORD COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two shoplifting suspects.

Deputies say it happened on Monday at 7:45 p.m., at the Kroger Store in Forest.

A deputy spoke with the loss prevention manager who reported that two white women stole $100 worth of packaged meat and left the store.

The two women were seen leaving the parking lot in a black crew cab pickup truck, possibly a Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information on this crime can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s