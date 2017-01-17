Bedford County deputies looking for two shoplifting suspects

BEDFORD COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two shoplifting suspects.

Deputies say it happened on Monday at 7:45 p.m., at the Kroger Store in Forest.

A deputy spoke with the loss prevention manager who reported that two white women stole $100 worth of packaged meat and left the store.

The two women were seen leaving the parking lot in a black crew cab pickup truck, possibly a Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information on this crime can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.