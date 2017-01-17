Beamer Appointed to CFP Committee

Dallas(WSLS-10 Sports)- Known for his sound decision-making on the sidelines, Hokies legendary coach Frank Beamer will join the group that makes the biggest ones..in the college game. The college football playoff selection committee executive director Bill Hancock announced Tuesday the Hokies longtime coach will join the President of Robert Morris University–Chris Howard..and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith as the new members of the selection committee.

They will each begin serving a three year term, and help make the crucial decision of which four teams square off for college football’s ultimate prize.

