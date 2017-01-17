ATF determines ‘no indication’ Pulaski church fire was intentional

PULASKI (WSLS 10) – After concluding their investigation, the AFT and Pulaski Fire Marshal’s Office believe that the fire at the Pulaski Church of God last week was not intentional.

The ATF’s investigation concluded that the fire originated in a void space between the ceiling and the roof, but how the fire specifically started remains undetermined.

The total loss of the building after the January 10 fire is estimated at more than $2.5 million.

The ATF says that along with the fire marshal’s office, it conducted more than 60 interviews of individuals associated with the church, as well as witnesses and first responders.