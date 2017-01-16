Twins to be moved from training center Tuesday

angela-hatcher-web By Published:
073a97e897f24699b4a10e8099fa0269

MADISON HEIGHTS (WSLS 10) – The state will move two severely disabled twins out of the Central Virginia Training Center on Tuesday morning, according to their mother.

Martha Bryant said ambulances are scheduled to pick up her sons Taylor and Tyler, 22, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, to transport them to Hiram Davis Medical Center in Petersburg.

The transfer was supposed to take place last week, but was delayed because one of the twins was sick.

An Amherst County Circuit Court judge denied an injunction to stop the state from moving patients, including the Bryant twins, from the CVTC’s skilled care unit.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s