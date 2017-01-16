Twins to be moved from training center Tuesday

Related Coverage Mother says disabled sons are being forced out of training center

MADISON HEIGHTS (WSLS 10) – The state will move two severely disabled twins out of the Central Virginia Training Center on Tuesday morning, according to their mother.

Martha Bryant said ambulances are scheduled to pick up her sons Taylor and Tyler, 22, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, to transport them to Hiram Davis Medical Center in Petersburg.

The transfer was supposed to take place last week, but was delayed because one of the twins was sick.

An Amherst County Circuit Court judge denied an injunction to stop the state from moving patients, including the Bryant twins, from the CVTC’s skilled care unit.