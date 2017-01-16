Southside college students celebrate MLK Day by giving back

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – College students in Southside used their day off Monday to help give back in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Averett University, as well as Danville and Piedmont Community College students helped with various community service projects at Averett’s North Campus.

Projects included making bags of food for third-world countries and making scarfs to give to people living in Danville’s housing communities.

“It’s nice to have a day off and still keep the service aspect. We do a lot of community service and we work with all sorts of kids. Adults come to it. It’s really nice,” said Averett student Brianna Shelton.

This was the third year the schools have partnered for the event.