Southside college students celebrate MLK Day by giving back

Colter-small-headshot By Published:
averett-day-of-giving00000000

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – College students in Southside used their day off Monday to help give back in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Averett University, as well as Danville and Piedmont Community College students helped with various community service projects at Averett’s North Campus.

Projects included making bags of food for third-world countries and making scarfs to give to people living in Danville’s housing communities.

“It’s nice to have a day off and still keep the service aspect. We do a lot of community service and we work with all sorts of kids. Adults come to it. It’s really nice,” said Averett student Brianna Shelton.

This was the third year the schools have partnered for the event.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s