Radford University gives back in honor of Dr. King

RADFORD (WSLS 10) – More than 300 Radford University students, faculty and staff lent their helping hands in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

They were helping at several nonprofits throughout the Roanoke and New River Valleys as part of the annual day of service.

One of the locations they helped at was Feeding America Southwest Virginia in Roanoke.

“On our days off, you know, when we could be just relaxing it’s better to go out there in our communities because there are people nearby you wouldn’t expect to be starving or in need and things of that nature. When you have available time or free time you should use that time to go out there and be a blessing to others,” said Michael Facur, a junior at Radford.

Students also volunteered their time at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, the ARCH Trust House, the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program Thrift Store, the Radford Coffee Company, the Radford Childhood Development/Radford Early Learning Center and the Radford Clothing Bank.