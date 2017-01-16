Police: Woman walked into Roanoke Burger King after being shot

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke police say a woman walked into the Burger King on Melrose Avenue Saturday evening after being shot.

Officers responded to the Burger King at 3126 Melrose Avenue NW on Saturday, January 14, at about 6 p.m. after 19-year-old Lyric Lanae Buckner, of Danville, walked into the restaurant with a gunshot wound to her lower body.

She was taken to Lewis Gale Hospital for treatment of her injury. She told police she was driving in the 1300 block of Lafayette Boulevard NW when she was shot and then drove to the Burger King.

No arrests have been made at this point and the investigation is ongoing.

