Police looking for man in connection to armed robbery in Vinton

By Published: Updated:
Police Lights

VINTON (WSLS 10) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a store at gunpoint in Vinton this morning.

Vinton Police say it happened at about 7:11 a.m. on Monday. at the  BP Food Market on 210 W. Virginia Avenue.

The man entered the store, pulled out a gun, demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk, then ran away.

Police say the suspect was described as a white man in his late 20’s to early 30’s, 5’11”- 6″1″ and was wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, and dark ball cap.

Police are still investigating. If you have any additional information, you can call the Vinton Police Department at 540-283-7027.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s