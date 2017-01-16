Police looking for man in connection to armed robbery in Vinton

VINTON (WSLS 10) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a store at gunpoint in Vinton this morning.

Vinton Police say it happened at about 7:11 a.m. on Monday. at the BP Food Market on 210 W. Virginia Avenue.

The man entered the store, pulled out a gun, demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk, then ran away.

Police say the suspect was described as a white man in his late 20’s to early 30’s, 5’11”- 6″1″ and was wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, and dark ball cap.

Police are still investigating. If you have any additional information, you can call the Vinton Police Department at 540-283-7027.