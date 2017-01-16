Organizations distribute batteries, information in Roanoke to prevent house fires

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Multiple organizations teamed up on Monday to prevent house fires in Roanoke.

For about two hours, volunteers went door-to-door in Northwest Roanoke to hand out smoke alarm batteries and fire prevention and safety tips.

Members of Roanoke Fire-EMS, Roanoke Police, Carilion and volunteers from the American Red Cross, joined volunteers from HOPE worldwide, a faith-based volunteer organization, to distribute the batteries and information.

“We just go out there and share about fire safety because we want other humans to be safe. We want other humans to be comfortable in their own homes and knowing that there is not going to be a fire that’s going to burn down all their belongings, all their photos, all the memories they had with their family,” said Anthony Teves, a volunteer with Hope Worldwide.

The goal is to make sure every home has working smoke alarm batteries and the proper information to keep families safe.