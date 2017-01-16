One man hospitalized after Danville shooting

By Published:
Danville police

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville police say a 47-year-old man was shot on Monday afternoon.

At 4:59 p.m. on Monday, police responded to shots being fired in the 800 block of Washington Street.

Officers found a 47-year-old Florida man, who had been shot.

The victim described his attacker as a black man wearing a red hoodie and having dreadlocks, according to police.

The victim was transported to the Danville Regional Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

The police say their investigation is on going.

 

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s