One man hospitalized after Danville shooting

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville police say a 47-year-old man was shot on Monday afternoon.

At 4:59 p.m. on Monday, police responded to shots being fired in the 800 block of Washington Street.

Officers found a 47-year-old Florida man, who had been shot.

The victim described his attacker as a black man wearing a red hoodie and having dreadlocks, according to police.

The victim was transported to the Danville Regional Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

The police say their investigation is on going.