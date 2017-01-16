Neighbors help save man from fire in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Red Cross is assisting a Martinsville who was saved by neighbors during a house fire this weekend.

It happened at about noon on Sunday, in the 1100 block of Pine Hall Road.

Fire officials say homeowner Larry Law was able to safely escape after neighbors who were driving by noticed the fire and stopped to see if anyone was inside.

Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Ted Anderson said, “We don’t encourage anyone to enter a burning structure. Thankfully today it was successful and a life was saved. Our thoughts and Prayers are with Mr. Law and his losses.

Law says he had woken up to kicking and yelling at his front door.

It took crews three hours to put out the fire.

Officials say the home is considered a total loss, with about $30,000 in damage.