Martinsville man thanks God, neighbors for saving him from house fire

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – “I heard a loud noise and I looked up to see what was going on and I could see people hovering over my bed,” homeowner Larry Law recalled.

That loud noise was two people who live nearby kicking in his front door, trying to rescue whoever was inside.

Antoinette Smith was one of those two people. Her cousin was the other.

Once they got in, she went to the bedroom and woke Law up, while her cousin searched the house for anyone else.

“It was just instinct,” said Smith. “I know I helped save a man’s life, but I would want somebody to do it for me.”

Smith, her cousin, and her cousin’s girlfriend just happened to be driving in the 1100 block of Pine Hall Road shortly after the fire started.

She said when she saw the smoke, she didn’t even wait for the car to stop.

“My cousin’s girlfriend, she started slowing down, but we didn’t even give the car time stop, me and him didn’t. We just jumped out and instantly just ran up to the house,” Smith explained.

Law said he is sure that if they had not stopped to help he would not have made it out alive.

“I ran out to the front yard and I looked back and I saw my house in a blaze,” said Law. “I’m grateful to God that he spared my life and I’m grateful for the people that took the time to come into my life. God bless you and I hope He rewards you for helping me.”

The cause remains under investigation, but Law believes an electrical issue may be to blame.

One Monday, he went to the home to salvage what he could.

He said with no immediate family in the area, he doesn’t know what he’s going to do.

“I’m pretty much on my own,” Law stressed.

He is currently staying at the Super 8 in Martinsville. Those wishing to help can reach him in room 304 or by calling 276-632-4458.