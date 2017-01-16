Hokies Women Down Wake 72-70

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Chanette Hicks scored a career-high 29 points and No. 17 Virginia Tech used big second and third quarters for a 72-70 win over Wake Forest on Monday to improve to 12-0 at home this season.

Virginia Tech only scored seven points in the first quarter but used a 24-8 second-quarter spurt to take a 33-30 lead at the break behind Hicks’ 14 points. Hicks highlighted the Hokies’ 24-15 third quarter with a coast-to-coast layup for a 46-36 advantage.

Hicks, who averages 68.9 percent from the free-throw line, went 1 for 2 with 22.6 seconds left for a 70-66 lead. Milan Quinn had a put back of Ariel Stephenson’s miss with 13.9 seconds left to get Wake Forest within 70-68. But Samantha Hill sank two free throws for a four-point lead and after Elisa Penna made a long jumper for the Demon Deacons, Virginia Tech ran out the clock.

Sidney Cook added 15 points and Regan Magarity had 14 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth straight double-double for Virginia Tech (16-1, 3-1 ACC). Hicks’ previous best was 24 points.

Amber Campbell scored 22 points for Wake Forest (10-7, 1-3). Penna and Quinn each added 15 points, and Quinn grabbed 14 rebounds.