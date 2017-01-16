Girl Scout Cookie Season!

Brittany Flowers small By Published:
5fdabe7d01e444e7888c9fa2feeef24e

Girl Scout cookie season has arrived! Brittany sits down with a few girl scouts to talk about where the cookie funds go.

They also share the recipe for a triple chocolate Thin Mint parfait.

Here’s the recipe:
Triple Chocolate Thin Mint Parfait
Ingredients
● Jello Fat Free Sugar Free Chocolate Pudding – prepared
● Fat Free Cool Whip
● 1 sleeve Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies
● Nestle Mini Chocolate Chips
Instructions
1. Crush your Thin Mints by placing them in a ziplock bag and rolling them with a
rolling pin.
2. Then in a short glass layer chocolate pudding, cookie crumbs, Cool Whip, and
chocolate chips.
3. Repeat these layers until your glass is full.
4. Top with Cool Whip and garnish with chocolate chips and a Thin Mint cookie.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s