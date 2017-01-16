Girl Scout cookie season has arrived! Brittany sits down with a few girl scouts to talk about where the cookie funds go.

They also share the recipe for a triple chocolate Thin Mint parfait.

Here’s the recipe:

Triple Chocolate Thin Mint Parfait

Ingredients

● Jello Fat Free Sugar Free Chocolate Pudding – prepared

● Fat Free Cool Whip

● 1 sleeve Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies

● Nestle Mini Chocolate Chips

Instructions

1. Crush your Thin Mints by placing them in a ziplock bag and rolling them with a

rolling pin.

2. Then in a short glass layer chocolate pudding, cookie crumbs, Cool Whip, and

chocolate chips.

3. Repeat these layers until your glass is full.

4. Top with Cool Whip and garnish with chocolate chips and a Thin Mint cookie.