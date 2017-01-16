Dozens take part in Roanoke march to honor Dr. King

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Dozens marched to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday in Roanoke.

The William Fleming Colonels led members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference on the annual march through downtown.

Organizers said it’s important to remember the sacrifices Dr. King made for civil rights.

“We are marching because we want somebody to know that we will march again. We are going to keep on marching. We will not stop until we have what we say ‘justice amen for all.’ And that’s why somebody asks you see so many different faces, so many different people, because it’s about people, it’s not about color, it’s not about where you come from, it’s about people,” said Bishop Mitchell, vice president of the SCLC.

The march started at the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.