Deputies investigating after Bedford County liquor store robbed

BEDFORD COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Deputies say a liquor store in Bedford county had been robbed.

Deputies received a call from the Virginia ABC Store located at 14807 Moneta Road. The caller said a black man wearing a red hoodie and khaki pants and a white woman with blonde curly hair came into the store together.

Deputies say the caller said the man had placed two bottles of liquor in his pants and left the store.

Anyone with information on this crime can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Bedford County shoplifting suspect

