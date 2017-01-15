The Lea’s High School Winter Classic 2017

ROANOKE (WSLS 10 SPORTS) –
Girls Basketball:
Hidden Valley 68 William Fleming 60
Boys Basketball:
Northside 50 Northwest Guilford 54
William Fleming 37 Cave Spring 46
Patrick Henry 49 North Stanly 53
Oak Hill 82 Cape Henry 54
ROANOKE (WSLS 10 SPORTS) –
Girls Basketball:
Hidden Valley 68 William Fleming 60
Boys Basketball:
Northside 50 Northwest Guilford 54
William Fleming 37 Cave Spring 46
Patrick Henry 49 North Stanly 53
Oak Hill 82 Cape Henry 54
MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.
Advertisement