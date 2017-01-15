The Lea’s High School Winter Classic 2017

Girls Basketball:

Hidden Valley 68  William Fleming 60

Boys Basketball:

Northside 50   Northwest Guilford 54

William Fleming 37  Cave Spring 46

Patrick Henry 49   North Stanly 53

Oak Hill 82 Cape Henry 54

