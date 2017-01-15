Police search for armed robbery suspects

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Officers search for two men who robbed the 7/11 on Plantation Road.

Investigators say the two men entered the gas station around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday Morning.

The men held the clerk at gun point while taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the registers.

They then fled the scene.

The men are described as being over six foot tall and slender wearing dark clothing and masks. One of those masks is a recognizable with a white skeleton on the front.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Finney at the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 562-3265.

 

 

