One person killed during house fire in Danville

Rachel Lucas By Published:
FIRE

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – One person is dead after a house fire in Danville. It happened on 348 Juless Street in Danville just before 1 a.m. The Danville Fire Department said fire and smoke was showing from the rear part of the home when they arrived on scene.

Fire crews pulled hand-lines and entered the home for fire attack while a second crew searched for victims. A victim was found inside. Emergency crews removed the victim and performed emergency medical treatment on scene.

The victim was transported to Danville Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Fire crews say the fire and smoke damage to the home was extensive. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

