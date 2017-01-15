Dozens come out for Lee-Jackson Day parade

LEXINGTON (WSLS 10) – Many came out to celebrate Lee-Jackson Day Sunday but this year’s tradition was different.

For the first time in a while, the parade was not held on a Saturday, because the city held its first ever Martin Luther King parade that day. The parade was organized by the group Community Anti-Racism Education.

Many watched as re-enactors carried confederate flags through the streets in commemoration of Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson who were both born near the date of the parade.

Both men spent the final years of their lives in Lexington.

Some spectators traveled from out of town to come watch the parade with a great sense of pride.

“God made us all equal and the same, and it has nothing to do with black and white, it has to do with the southern states of america,” said Russell Retchford.

Lee-Jackson day is only celebrated in Virginia.