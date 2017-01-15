Captain D’s restaurant in Lynchburg burglarized overnight

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – A fast food chain restaurant in Lynchburg was burglarized early Sunday morning. According to the Sergeant J.P. Hinkley with the Lynchburg Police Department, the robbery happened at Captain D’s restaurant at 7801 Timberlake Road.

Hinkley says at 2:02 a.m., an unknown person entered the restaurant by breaking through the glass window. The person was wearing all black clothing during the robbery and was caught on surveillance video. The alleged robber took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away on foot.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective H. G. Blomquist at (434) 485-7267.