Sunday service set to continue after Appomattox church fire

Morning Star Baptist Church

APPOMATTOX (WSLS 10) – Fire crews spent several hours putting out the fire that destroyed Morning Star Baptist Church in Appomattox Saturday morning.

Tiffany Jones said she’s been a member of the church her entire life, “It’s a heartbreaker it’s touching to us all.”

It took 22,000 gallons of water to put out the blaze.

Alan Loving, a former pastor from a nearby church, said he is concerned for his friends who belong to this baptist church.

“It’s a sad thing to hear that this church has burned, I know the members, I’m highly upset and my heart goes out to them,” said Loving.

While the building no longer stands, the congregation still does.

“We’re still looking forward to tomorrow’s service,” said Jones. The service will take place at Appomattox Culture Center at 11 Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of the fire. Foul play is not suspected.

