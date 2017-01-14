Lawmaker wants electric rates reviewed in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A Democratic state senator says Virginian electric customers could be missing out on potential windfalls from Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s promises to remake federal energy and tax policies.

But Sen. Chap Petersen said the chances of a GOP-controlled General Assembly fixing state law to help consumers are slim.

At issue is a two-year-old state law that prohibits the state from lowering or raising the utilities’ base rates – the majority of a customer’s bill – for several years.

Petersen said the law isn’t needed anymore because Trump promises to scrap the Clean Power Plan, President Barack Obama’s plan to limit carbon emissions. Dominion Virginia Power, the state’s largest utility, said the law is necessary because some form of carbon regulation is likely even with no Clean Power Plan.