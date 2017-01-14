Jack Daniels launches brand of whiskey flavored coffee

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you’ve ever wanted to have a little whiskey in your coffee without getting fired for being drunk at work, it’s your lucky day.

Jack Daniels recently launched a line of whiskey flavored coffee.

Our unique blend of gourmet coffee is 100% Arabica, infused with authentic Jack Daniel’s® Tennessee Whiskey, and roasted medium to provide a full-bodied rich flavor.  The distinct caramel and vanilla notes of Jack Daniel’s® Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey are evident in each sip.

The coffees are available online at the Jack Daniels online store, they are a little pricey though. An 8.8-ounce can of coffee will run $21.95.

That’s almost $40 a pound.

