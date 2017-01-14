Morning Star Baptist Church destroyed by fire in Appomattox

APPOMATTOX (WSLS 10) –  A church in Appomattox is destroyed by an early morning fire Saturday in Appomattox Co. The fire happened at Morning Star Baptist Church on Morning Star Road.

According to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, the call came in shortly after 5 a.m. near the Evergreen Community. The fire was fully involved with flames coming through the roof of the church when crews were called out.

First arriving units found heavy fire at the church. There was concern over the fire being in close proximity to a propane tank. An additional ladder truck from the Farmville Fire Department as well as an additional Tanker from Concord was called to the scene. Firefighters worked for an hour to control the fire and continue to work on hotspots at the church.

Appomattox Rescue and Appomattox Sheriff’s office were also on scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire department says preliminary investigations show that there is nothing suspicious with the fire. The church is a total loss.

