10 Cares E-Recycling Drive brings in over 75,000 pounds of electronics

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The 10 Cares E-Recycling Drive had a big turn-out Saturday.

People started showing up to Grand Home Furnishings to drop off their unwanted or broken electronics as early as 6:00 a.m.

Everything from old computers to TV’S, some of the items were so old they were hard to even recognize.

Jim Sears who participated in the recycling drive said, “This does bring the community out, people come early they have a good time it’s a family event too the family gets together loads the car or truck up and brings it in.”

This year’s e-recycling drive brought in more than 70,000 pounds of electronic items.

Proceeds will go to programs, events, and other educational activities at Center in the Square.