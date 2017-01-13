What’s News Today: January 13, 2017

(WSLS 10) – It’s Lee Jackson Day. State and some local government offices will be closed for the state holiday.

Lynchburg begins Christmas tree collection today. If your normal trash pickup day is Monday or Tuesday, you can place your undecorated tree at the curb and city crews will pick it up. Those with trash collection day of Wednesday and Thursday will have their trees picked up next Friday.

It’s Super Hero Night at the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The team will hold a costume contest. Kids 13 and under are eligible to take part with the top three finishers will a prize, include an autographed jersey for first place. Tonight’s game begins at 7:05 p.m.

BigWigs will take over Center in the Square today. Ten community leaders will put on pink wigs to kick off Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge’s month-long fundraising campaign today. All ten BigWigs will lead the campaign by raising at least $1,000 each by February 10th.