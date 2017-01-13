Takata pleads guilty, to pay $1 billion for hiding air bag defect

FILE - This July 6, 2016, file photo, shows the logo of Takata Corp. at an auto supply shop in Tokyo. The U.S. government is confirming another death due to the rupture of an air bag made by Takata Corp. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a 50-year-old woman died Sept. 30, 2016, in Riverside County, in California. Honda Motor Co. also confirmed the woman's death and said she was driving a 2001 Civic. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
DETROIT (AP) – Takata Corp. has agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal charge and will pay $1 billion in fines and restitution for concealing a deadly defect in its air bag inflators.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit announced the plea deal on Friday.

Takata will pay a $25 million criminal fine, $125 million to individuals who were injured by the air bags and $850 million to automakers that purchased the inflators. The U.S. district court in Detroit has appointed attorney Kenneth Feinberg to distribute restitution payments.

Payments to individuals must be made soon. Money due to automakers must be paid within five days of Takata’s anticipated sale or merger. Takata is expected to be sold to another auto supplier or investor sometime this year.

