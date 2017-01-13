Pulaski Church of God has a home for Sunday service

DUBLIN (WSLS 10) – Pulaski Church of God announced it will have Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at a neighboring church in Dublin.

The Appalachian Conference opened up its sanctuary to the nearly 300 Pulaski Church of God members, after they were displaced by a fire on Tuesday.

As federal, state and local investigators continue to search for a cause, the church’s family life center, which was untouched by the fire, is off limits to the public. Investigators said finding a cause could take weeks.

The Pulaski Church of God leaders are warning that several GoFundMe pages have surfaced, but none of those are sanctioned by the church. They are asking that any donations happen only through the church’s website.

In the meantime, they are thankful for the outpouring of support.

“We do need each other,” said Appalachian Conference minister Larry Meadors. “It’s not about putting walls up or barriers up. We’re all interested in helping one another.”

The church has also set up a temporary toll free phone number for anyone that needs to contact them before a more permanent office can be established. That number is 1-888-578-9282.

Volunteers can help set up for Sunday service on Saturday at 10 a.m.