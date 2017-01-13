Pulaski Church of God has a home for Sunday service

Bethany Teague By Published:
pulaski-church-of-god-friday

DUBLIN (WSLS 10) – Pulaski Church of God announced it will have Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at a neighboring church in Dublin.

The Appalachian Conference opened up its sanctuary to the nearly 300 Pulaski Church of God members, after they were displaced by a fire on Tuesday.

As federal, state and local investigators continue to search for a cause, the church’s family life center, which was untouched by the fire, is off limits to the public. Investigators said finding a cause could take weeks.

The Pulaski Church of God leaders are warning that several GoFundMe pages have surfaced, but none of those are sanctioned by the church. They are asking that any donations happen only through the church’s website.

In the meantime, they are thankful for the outpouring of support.

“We do need each other,” said Appalachian Conference minister Larry Meadors. “It’s not about putting walls up or barriers up. We’re all interested in helping one another.”

The church has also set up a temporary toll free phone number for anyone that needs to contact them before a more permanent office can be established. That number is 1-888-578-9282.

Volunteers can help set up for Sunday service on Saturday at 10 a.m.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s