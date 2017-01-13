Martinsville City Council votes to give school district unexpended money back

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Martinsville City School District now has the money it was asking for from city council in order to balance the school district’s upcoming budget.

The district was asking to get back the more than $614,000 the district had left over and gave back to the city at the end of the 2016 fiscal year.

Council members decided this week to return the money.

But, doing so now leaves the city with a roughly $370,000 deficit in its upcoming fiscal year budget.

Council members have not specified how they will make up the deficit.