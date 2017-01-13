Lynchburg police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Lynchburg police are searching for a 19-year-old man who is wanted on two charges.

Brendon Cole Webber, of Lynchburg is wanted for breaking and entering, as well as grand larceny of a firearm.

Lynchburg police consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective H.G. Blomquist at 434-485-7267 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.

