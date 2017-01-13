Investigators still working to determine cause of Pulaski church fire

PULASKI (WSLS 10) – There’s still no word on what started the fire that destroyed the Pulaski Church of God on Tuesday.

ATF investigators spent the day alongside firefighters and other local investigators sifting through the rubble.

They are working to reconstruct parts of the building to get an idea of how the fire may have started.

They are not treating this as a criminal investigation at this time.

“We’ll be here until the job is done. We’ll be here as long as it takes,” said Lloyd Burton with the ATF.

The church congregation will hold this Sunday’s service at the Appalachian Conference Center in Dublin.