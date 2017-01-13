House votes on Obamacare repeal bill

WASHINGTON (WSLS 10) – Congress is on the verge of gutting Obamacare, as the House votes on the highly contested health care law today.

The vote would make it easier for an Obamacare repeal bill to advance through the Senate without the threat of a democratic filibuster.

The legislation does not need to be signed by the President.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans hope to repeal the Affordable Care Act in the first 100 days.

“Because we see this law collapsing even faster this year because we see more insurance companies pulling out, people with little or no choices and another round of double-digit premium increases, we really feel we need to step in and provide better choices and options, said Ryan. “We’ll move on this as quickly as we can.”>

The House is also voting on legislation to allow retired Marine General James Mattis to run the Pentagon.

It would override a rule against former US service members who have been out of uniform for less than seven years, from holding the top job at the Department of Defense.

Mattis is nominated for Defense Secretary.