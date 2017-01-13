Hokies RB McKenzie to Transfer

Blacksburg (WSLS-10 SPORTS)- Soon to be redshirt junior tailback Shai McKenzie has announced his plans to transfer from Virginia Tech.

The Pennsylvania product plans to graduate from Virginia Tech this summer so he can enroll at his new school–at the graduate school level- and play immediately.

McKenzie saw limited action this year as he returned from a torn ACL which kept him out all of 2015.

As a true freshman in 2014 the Hokies running back averaged 5 yards a carry, racking up 269 yards and three scores.

Advertisement