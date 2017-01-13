Greater Roanoke Home and Garden Show returns this weekend

ROANOKE (WSLS10)– If you’ve been putting those home projects on hold this winter, now is the time to start making your plans for the spring. The 8th Annual Greater Home and Garden Show is back in Roanoke this weekend– offering up ideas on everything from landscaping to kitchen remodeling and more.

This weekend’s show will feature Brian Santos, the Wall Wizard– who will host workshops on painting hacks and how to “paint from the pantry” all weekend long. There will also be landscapers on hand, giving people the chance to meet face-to-face with local contractors.

WSLS10 is a proud sponsor of this event. Click here for more details and how to buy tickets.