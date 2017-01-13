Finnair Flight 666 flew to HEL on Friday the 13th (and all is well)

NEW YORK (TODAY) – Some people won’t cross paths with a black cat. Others panic when they break a mirror.

And then there are the death-defying passengers who boarded Flight 666 on Friday the 13th and flew it straight to HEL.

Finnair’s notorious Flight 666 took off from Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH), and flew directly to Helsinki, Finland (HEL), today, and we’re guessing each and every soul aboard had a devil-may-care attitude about superstitions.

And likely none suffered from triskaidekaphobia, or fear of the number 13.

The 90-minute Flight 666 — which landed safely, by the way — regularly flies to Helsinki, but takes on a much spookier vibe when the trip happens on Friday the 13th, as it has done once or twice a year since the flight began in 2002.

Believe it or not, the creepy details of Friday’s flight don’t stop there.

✈️️ Finnair flight 666, at 13 o'clock on Friday the 13th with a 13 year old aircraft, has landed safely in HELhttps://t.co/0kWfkcARmO pic.twitter.com/OPvpyyq4F4 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 13, 2017

According to the folks at @Flightradar24, a Swedish Twitter account that monitors air traffic, the flight took off at 13:00 local time. And the aircraft? It’s 13 years old.

The famed flight has just one more Friday the 13th journey planned, for October this year. After that, according to Airlineroute, its flight numbers will be replaced with new digits.